KARACHI (Dunya News) – Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said that people of Sindh have given them mandate so the province cannot be left at the mercy of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Talking to media persons in Governor House Sindh, Shahbaz Gill said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is claiming that federal government missed its tax collection target but he is not worried about Sindh government failing to achieve its own tax target of 128 billion rupees.

Shahbaz Gill further said that 57 percent of federal tax collections go to provinces. He rebuffed claims that Centre was not awarding Sindh’s share of NFC; however, he reiterated that provincial government will be held accountable for every penny of national exchequer.