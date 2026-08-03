MDCAT registration: PMDC announces special facilitation for AJK students

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has announced comprehensive facilitation measures for students from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to ensure smooth registration for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

The announcement came after a meeting between the PMDC president, the AJK secretary for health, and the chairman of the Joint Admission Committee. The participants discussed the difficulties faced by students due to internet disruptions and explored measures to address their concerns.

According to the PMDC, AJK students will be able to complete their MDCAT registration through WhatsApp, email, or postal mail. Students encountering registration issues have also been advised to contact the council directly for assistance.

The council said the MDCAT registration deadline with the regular fee has already been extended twice. To facilitate candidates from AJK, a dedicated examination centre has also been established in Islamabad.

The PMDC has appointed a focal person to handle registration and examination-related matters. The meeting also reached a preliminary agreement to establish a PMDC sub-office in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The council reaffirmed that no eligible student would be deprived of the opportunity to sit the MDCAT examination and pledged full support to AJK candidates throughout the admission process.

The AJK secretary for health appreciated the PMDC's timely measures aimed at ensuring convenience for students.