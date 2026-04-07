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Pakistani students affected by conflict eligible for NEB exam: PM&DC

Pakistani students affected by conflict eligible for NEB exam: PM&DC
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Summary Pakistani students affected by conflict, including those studying abroad in Iran, can appear in the NEB exam on 16 May 2026.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has announced that Pakistani students affected by war can participate in the upcoming National Equivalence Board (NEB) exam.

The exam is scheduled for 16 May 2026 in Rawalpindi. Online registration will begin on 9 April and close on 24 April. Eligible candidates are urged to complete their registration within the specified period.

The NEB exam, held twice a year, will be computer-based and consist of multiple-choice questions. Foreign medical and dental students who have completed two years of study and are in their third year are also eligible. Passing the NEB exam is a mandatory requirement for migration to Pakistani medical and dental colleges.

Pakistani students studying in Iran have also been allowed to take the exam, provided they complete legal requirements and register on time.

The PM&DC advised students and parents to exercise caution regarding overseas admissions, keeping security concerns and educational futures in mind. Student safety and well-being remain the council’s top priority. Full exam schedules, syllabus details, and test centre information are available on the PM&DC website.

 

 

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