Nationwide anti-polio drive begins on 13th to vaccinate 4.5m children

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan will launch the second nationwide anti-polio campaign of 2026 on April 13 that will continue till April 19, the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) said on Monday, adding the campaign aims to vaccinate 4.5 million children aged below 5.

Pakistan, which conducted its first nationwide polio campaign of the year in Feb., has managed to reduce polio cases by 99.8 percent, bringing them down from an estimated 20,000 in the early 1990s to 31 in 2025, according to the NEOC.

“Around 413,000 polio workers will perform their duties during the national polio campaign,” the NEOC said on Monday.

“Children will also be provided with additional doses of Vitamin A during the polio campaign.”

Health authorities aim to vaccinate over 23 million children in Punjab, over 16 million in Sindh, over 7.2 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over 2.6 million in Balochistan, more than 460,000 in Islamabad, over 228,000 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and more than 760,000 children in Azad Jammu and Kashmir during the upcoming drive.

“It is the national responsibility of every individual to protect the future of the nation from polio,” the NEOC said, urging parents and caretakers to open their doors to vaccinators during the upcoming campaign.