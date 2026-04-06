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AIDS cases surge in Punjab with over 45,000 reported patients

AIDS cases surge in Punjab with over 45,000 reported patients
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Summary AIDS cases rise sharply in Punjab, with thousands untreated, including children, as experts warn of underreporting and rapid virus spread.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Cases of HIV/AIDS have surged alarmingly in Punjab, with more than 45,000 patients reported in the province, according to a recent report.

The report states that 54 percent of the country’s total AIDS cases are from Punjab, with nearly 29 percent of patients not receiving treatment. Nationwide, over 84,000 patients are registered, including more than 32,000 under treatment in Punjab, while over 13,000 patients in the province remain untreated.

Among those affected, around 31,000 are men, over 9,000 women, and more than 2,500 transgender individuals. The report also highlights a disturbing rise in infections among children, with over 1,900 cases reported in those under 14 years of age, including more than 1,000 boys and 900 girls. Around 37 percent of affected children in Punjab are not receiving treatment.

Lahore has the highest number of cases, exceeding 10,000, followed by Faisalabad with 5,000, Multan with over 3,000, while Sargodha and Gujrat report over 2,800 cases, and Nankana Sahib over 2,000.

Medical experts estimate that the number of unregistered HIV/AIDS patients across the country exceeds 300,000. They warn that unregistered clinics in major cities, high-risk groups, and rapid population growth are accelerating the spread of the virus.

Key factors contributing to the rise include unsafe injections, drug abuse hotspots, inadequate blood screening, unqualified practitioners, and weak healthcare oversight. Experts also noted that social stigma discourages many individuals from getting tested, allowing the virus to spread silently.

 

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Punjab Government Health Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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