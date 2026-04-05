Excessive salt intake may increase risk of heart failure: Study

(Web Desk) - A new study has revealed that excessive consumption of salt (sodium) may significantly increase the risk of heart failure, alongside its well-known link to high blood pressure.

Researchers at Vanderbilt University found that high sodium intake can directly contribute to heart failure, particularly among vulnerable individuals.

The study, published in the journal Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Advances, analyzed data from over 25,300 participants in the southeastern United States.

Findings showed that participants were consuming nearly twice the recommended amount of salt on average, which was associated with up to a 15% increase in the risk of developing heart-related conditions.

Researchers also noted that for every additional 1,000 milligrams of sodium consumed daily, the risk of heart failure could rise by about 8%, even after accounting for factors such as obesity, cholesterol, and blood pressure.

According to the American Heart Association, daily sodium intake should be limited to 2,300 milligrams. However, participants in the study were consuming an average of 4,269 milligrams.

Experts emphasized that even small reductions in salt intake can significantly lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases, though limited access to healthy food remains a challenge for low-income populations.

