Mother's diet can shape child's health for decades

A study in mice reveals that emulsifiers consumed by mothers can change early gut development in offspring.

(Web Desk) - Food eaten during pregnancy can shape gut health long after birth. New research shows that certain food additives may influence gut bacteria passed from mother to baby.

A study in mice reveals that emulsifiers consumed by mothers can change early gut development in offspring.

Such early changes increase the risk of gut inflammation and weight gain later in life, even without direct exposure to additives.

The research, led by scientists from the Institut Pasteur and Inserm, highlights how early life nutrition can leave lasting biological marks across generations.

Food additives and gut bacteria

Emulsifiers help mix ingredients like oil and water. Food companies add these substances to improve texture and extend shelf life.

Processed foods often contain emulsifiers, including ice cream, baked goods, sauces, dairy items, and powdered baby formula.

Two common emulsifiers include carboxymethyl cellulose, also called E466, and polysorbate 80, known as E433.

Earlier studies already showed that these additives disturb gut bacteria in adults. The new work explores effects that begin before birth.

Gut bacteria play a central role in digestion, immune balance, and metabolism. Early life represents a sensitive window when gut microbes train immune cells to recognize friendly bacteria and avoid harmful reactions.

Effects of diet during pregnancy

The experts gave female mice small amounts of E466 or E433 for ten weeks before pregnancy and during pregnancy and nursing. Their offspring never consumed emulsifiers directly.

Gut bacteria from the offspring showed clear changes during early life. Microbial composition shifted both in structure and function. Such changes faded later, yet long-term health effects remained.

A key finding involved flagellated bacteria. Such bacteria produce flagellin, a molecule that strongly activates immune sensors. Higher flagellin levels increased immune stimulation inside the gut.

Another change involved bacterial encroachment. Bacteria moved closer to the gut lining, reducing separation normally maintained by mucus and immune defenses. Such proximity increases immune stress during a critical growth phase.