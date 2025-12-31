Health facilities for people govt's top priority, says minister

We have to protect our people from falling ill, but unfortunately, our nation is not even willing to give polio drops to its children

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal has said for any country, the issue of health is actually a matter of national security.

“When a large number of people fell ill, the healthcare system of a superpower like the United States also came under pressure,” the minister said while addressing a seminar in Islamabad.

The federal health minister said that providing quality medical facilities to the public is the top priority of the government, however, health work does not start only after the patient is admitted to the hospital, but it is imperative to pay attention to the health sector outside the hospitals as well.

“In Pakistan too, many people are falling ill at the same time, which is affecting our healthcare system. If the health sector is not put in the right direction, it will become a national crisis that will eat away at the country's economy,” Mustafa Kamal added.

We have to protect our people from falling ill, but unfortunately, our nation is not even willing to give polio drops to its children, which has become a difficult task to explain, the went on saying.

The Federal Health Minister, while calling for health awareness, said that this message should be conveyed to as many people as possible. Treatment of any disease is possible only if it is diagnosed in time, because when too many people start falling ill at the same time, no country in the world can bear this burden.

