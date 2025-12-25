Trilateral agreement signed for digital birth, death registration in Punjab

Punjab's Health & Population Department signs MoU to digitally integrate public health facilities for real-time birth and death notifications. The initiative aims to improve health data reliability.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Health & Population Department (H&PD) of Punjab signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) titled “Trilateral Agreement for Integration of Health Facilities in Punjab” to digitally integrate public health facilities across Punjab for real-time birth and death notification and registration.

It has signed the MoU with the Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department (SH&ME), Local Government & Community Development Department (LG&CD), and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Provincial Minister for Health & Population Department Khawaja Imran Nazir graced the ceremony as the chief guest, while other officials were also present.

The initiative aims to strengthen civil registration systems through the deployment of NADRA’s Birth Notification Tool (BNT) and Death Notification Tool (DNT), with integration into Civil Registration & Vital Statistics (CRVS) dashboards and linkage with Local Governments.

The integration of Electronic Medical Records (EMR) with NADRA systems has been established through a secure data-sharing mechanism, enabling real-time availability of accurate data.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Imran Nazir congratulated all partner departments for their collaborative efforts and appreciated the leadership of the Health & Population Department, especially Additional Secretary (Administration) / Project Director NHSP, Mr. Muhammad Ashraf, and his team for making the initiative possible. He underscored that the agreement will ensure timely, accurate, and real-time registration of births and deaths occurring at public health facilities, thereby improving data reliability for health planning, governance, and service delivery.

The initiative supports the achievement of Disbursement Linked Result (DLR) 6.1 under the World Bank–funded National Health Support Program (NHSP), which focuses on strengthening health information systems through enhanced integration, interoperability, and effective use of digital dashboards, particularly in lagging areas.

