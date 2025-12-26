Majority of villages facing health system issues: Malik Ahmed

He was speaking at an event held under the Friendship of IPEC Gala 2025 at Governor House Lahore.

LAHORE (APP) - Acting Governor Malik Muhammad Khan said on Thursday that the Basic Health Units (BHUs) and health system are facing 70 per cent problems in villages of the province.

He was speaking at an event held under the Friendship of IPEC Gala 2025 at Governor House Lahore.

The event at Governor House was organised by the Infection Prevention and Control (IPEC) Foundation, which aims to improve access to healthcare for disadvantaged communities.

Addressing the event, Acting Governor Malik Ahmed said that more than 70 percent of the people in Punjab live in villages and there is no functioning health system.

The Basic Health Units (BHUs) and health system, there are facing problems.

“I don’t know what we have done in 70 years. In the villages, doctors who are given to the people are not only robbing them but also playing with their lives. They gave 2 acres of land and 30 thousand US dollars to IPEC to provide the best health facilities in Kasur.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Program Rana Mashhood said that Pakistan is facing climate change.

