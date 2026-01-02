Wasim Akram urges diabetics to regularly monitor sugar level, adopt healthy lifestyle

“Check your sugar levels and stop eating excessively, because if there is life, there is the world,” he remarked, stressing the importance of preventive healthcare and moderation.

(Web Desk) - Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has urged the public to prioritise their health at the start of the new year, encouraging regular monitoring of sugar levels and the adoption of healthier eating habits.

In a video message shared on X, Akram said he welcomed the new year while spending quality time with his family and confirmed that he is fit and healthy. He used the opportunity to draw attention to a growing health crisis affecting millions in Pakistan.

Highlighting the alarming rise in diabetes cases, Akram stated that nearly 33 percent of the country’s population is now affected by the disease. He strongly advised people to avoid unqualified practitioners and instead consult certified medical professionals.

“Stop going to hakims, get your sugar levels checked, and seek treatment from qualified doctors,” he said.

Speaking in his trademark candid style, the former cricketer urged people to curb overeating and adopt a balanced lifestyle. He emphasized that good health should be a top priority, noting that life can only be fully enjoyed when one is healthy.

“Check your sugar levels and stop eating excessively, because if there is life, there is the world,” he remarked, stressing the importance of preventive healthcare and moderation.

Akram also expressed his concern and affection for his fans, saying his message was driven by care for their well-being. He added that he wants not only his supporters but also their families to live healthy lives.



“We love you, and that’s why we want you and your loved ones to stay healthy,” he said.