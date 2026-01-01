Punjab medical colleges to have new MBBS, BDS syllabus: minister

Addressing the gathering, the provincial health minister said the work carried out by the university was not a short-term effort but an investment for generations.

LAHORE (APP) - Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that the newly developed curriculum will be implemented in all government and private medical and dental colleges across Punjab, terming it a major step toward improving the quality of medical education in the province.

He was addressing as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the new MBBS and BDS syllabus held at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday. The minister said that, on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, discipline has been ensured in medical institutions, adding that medical universities and colleges in the province are performing commendably.

During the ceremony, the final version of the MBBS Modular Syllabus 2K23 was officially launched, while the second version of the BDS Integrated Syllabus 2K25 was also inaugurated. Khawaja Salman Rafique formally launched the curricula by pressing a button on the laptop, making them available on the UHS website.

The approval of the new syllabi was granted in a joint meeting of the UHS Syndicate and the Boards of Studies for Medicine and Dentistry.

Registrar UHS Kiran Fatima presented the resolution for approval, which was subsequently signed by the conveners of the boards, the chairman of the syndicate, and the minister for specialized healthcare.

Along with academic content, special emphasis has been placed on professionalism and practical skills. Principals of medical and dental colleges termed the launch a historic milestone.