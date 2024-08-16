Authorities on their toes as three monkeypox cases reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News / Reuters) – As monkeypox scare grips the world, three cases have been reported in Pakistan.

All the cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the authorities confirmed these on Friday.

The three patients have been detected with the virus following their arrival from an Arab country.

Surveillance at the airports was tightened across Pakistan after the country confirmed its first case of monkeypox in Peshawar.

The National Health Ministry reported the first case of monkeypox in Pakistan on Aug 15 and issued a health advisory.

According to the ministry, a man from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who recently returned from Gulf countries tested positive for the virus, and a sample was sent to the National Institute of Health for confirmation.

A ministry spokesperson stated that the affected individual showed mild symptoms, and contact tracing is underway to obtain additional samples. All provinces have been directed to appoint focal persons for monkeypox.

The Border Health Services have been instructed to enforce strict monitoring at all entry points. The National Institute of Health has also issued a preventive advisory to stay out of harm’s way.

The spokesperson further reported that, to date, there have been 99,518 confirmed cases of monkeypox and 208 deaths across 122 countries.

Authorities have issued instructions to establish isolation wards in designated hospitals, stocking antiviral medications and ensuring the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers and all healthcare facilities and points of entry.

Following the detection, additional samples have also been collected from individuals in close contact with the patient. The health ministry has also directed intensified monitoring at all entry points to prevent further cases from entering the country.

The first case in Pakistan was confirmed just a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the disease a global health emergency of public concern.

The case marks the 11th instance of Mpox in Pakistan over the past two years and the first in 2024. Last year, a patient co-infected with HIV and Mpox passed away at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad.

In the past year, Pakistan had 10 confirmed Mpox cases, all linked to travellers from the Middle East and other regions. The recurrence of cases among travellers highlights the critical need for rigorous border screening and monitoring.

During a special NCOC session, officials noted that around 15 African countries are currently reporting Mpox cases, with 2,030 confirmed infections.

Global health officials on Thursday confirmed an infection with a new strain of the mpox virus in Sweden and linked it to a growing outbreak in Africa, the first sign of its spread outside the continent a day after the World Health Organisation declared the disease a global public health emergency.