Draft legislation to be tabled in National Assembly against HIV AIDS

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister’s (PM) Special Assistant for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam announced to table the draft legislation in the National Assembly on prevention and protection against HIV AIDS.



She made this announcement at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and the UN AIDS jointly organised consultative dialogue in Islamabad for drafting HIV legislation and enacting it as law.

The event was attended by representatives from civil society, Ministry of Health, National Services Regulations and Coordination, National Highways and Motorway Police, health experts, academia and media.

Speaking as chief guest at the event, Romina Khurshid Alam demanded cooperation among provincial governments for comprehensive legislation on HIV.

She stressed adoption of proactive and non-traditional methods to prevent the HIV AIDS spread.

She also demanded strict measures on use of surgical tools including needles, syringes and injections causing the spread of disease and infection.

She extended her gratitude to UNAIDS and SDPI for the endeavour and shared her arduous experiences while enacting HIV legislation for the transgender community which was considered as taboo in the society.