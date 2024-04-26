Heart transplant: Indian donor injects new life in Pakistani girl

(Web Desk) – In an emotional as well as humanitarian gesture, Ayesha Rahan - a 19 year Karachi resident - received a life-saving heart transplant from a 69-year old Indian organ donor.

After Ayesha experienced cardiac arrest and heart failure in 2019, her family brought her to India. A renowned cardiac surgeon at the time reportedly recommended a heart transplant, according to news sources in Indian media.

Ayesha was thus put on a waiting list. She was given a left ventricular assist device as a stopgap to help her heart pump blood in the meanwhile.

Ayesha flew back home after the procedure, but in 2023, her health deteriorated as her heart began to malfunction on the right side.

In addition, Ayesha’s heart pump had developed a leak. “It was terrible watching my daughter suffer,” recalled her mother, Sanobar. “We reached out to the surgeon and told him we couldn’t afford surgery, but he asked us to come to India."

"We decided to take the risk partly because the condition of the donor's heart was good and partly because we knew this was Ayesha's only chance," explained Dr Suresh Rao KG, co-director at MGM Healthcare's Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant. With her health now stable, Ayesha has been cleared by her medical team and is now able to return home.

Ayesha's medical team in India appraised that a heart transplant was the only practical way forward.

Following that, she underwent surgery on January 31 and was released from the hospital on April 17. The NGO ‘Aishwarya Trust’ paid Ayesha's medical expenses in addition to contributions from doctors and previous patients.