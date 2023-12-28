Six deaths, 702 Covid-19 infections, caseload 4,097 in India

Thu, 28 Dec 2023

(Web Desk) - India recorded six deaths and 702 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the active caseload to 4,097.

The surge is linked to concerns about the JN.1 variant, recently reported in New Delhi. Two deaths occurred in Maharashtra, and one each in Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, and New Delhi in the past 24 hours.

Classified as a variant of interest by the WHO, JN.1 is a sub-lineage of Omicron, prevalent in the United States. India has reported 109 JN.1 cases, with Gujarat and Karnataka having the highest numbers.

Despite high transmissibility, experts note mild symptoms similar to a common cold.