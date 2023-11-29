US FDA flags new problem with Philips machines, shares fall

(Reuters) - Philips (PHG.AS) shares fell more than 6% on Wednesday after the US Food and Drug Administration said it is alerting patients about a new safety issue with machines made by the group that are used for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea.

The Amsterdam-based healthcare technology company has been grappling with the fallout of the global recall in June 2021 of millions of respirators used to treat sleep apnea over worries that foam used in the machines could become toxic.

The new issue identified by the FDA involves a humidifier used in the "DreamStation 2" sleep therapy device.

Philips said in a statement it had flagged the matter with the FDA itself after a review that turned up 270 complaints in the past three months.

"Philips Respironics is in discussions with the (FDA) regarding the reports," it said.

Philips shares were down 6.7% at 18.26 euros by 0833 GMT.

Analysts from ING said in a note that the DreamStation 2 is the successor of the DreamStation 1 machine which had used the problematic foam.

"The DS2 has silicon instead of the degrading foam, and as a result the successor could remain in the field and in many instances was used as a replacement machine," ING said.

The FDA said it had received reports of people facing thermal issues such as fire, smoke, burns, and other signs of overheating while using Philips' DreamStation 2 CPAP machines.

The agency said the reports indicate that the issues may be related to an electrical or mechanical malfunction of the machines.