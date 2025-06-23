Iran chemical fire video predates Israel strikes in June on Tehran

Iran chemical fire video predates Israel strikes in June on Tehran

Iran chemical fire video predates Israel strikes in June on country

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 23 Jun 2025 18:08:21 PKT

(Web Desk) - A video of a methanol reservoir on fire at a port in Iran’s southern province of Bushehr on June 11 has been falsely described online as showing the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes on Iran that began two days later.

Israel launched strikes against its regional foe on June 13, saying its goal was to stop Tehran from developing atomic weapons and to take out the country’s ballistic missile capabilities.

After the strikes, Facebook and X posts shared a video of black smoke plumes rising from a coastal area, with suggestion it showed the bombing aftermath.

But Iranian state media broadcast the video two days before Israel’s air campaign started, saying it showed a fire at a petrochemical complex in southern Iran’s Bushehr province.

A vessel carrying methanol, docked at the port of Bandar Dayyer, caught fire and killed three people, Reuters reported, citing state media.

State media also reported that the fire broke out after welding on a barge ignited.

The South Pars gas field in Iran’s Bushehr province, around 70 kilometres from the port, was hit by Israeli strikes on June 14. Reuters found no evidence of the province’s Bandar Dayyer port being struck as of June 16.