Trump's tariff policy not paused for 90 days: White House spox

Tue, 08 Apr 2025 16:45:36 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - The White House has said there would be no pause of 90 days in the recently-announced tariff scheme. Hence, it said the news is fake and baseless.

The White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said the news has no truth in it. The foreign media, she added, has also been informed that this is just a conspiracy.

On the other hand, a video of Kamalla Harris has been doing the rounds on social media platforms in which she could be see addressing the American public.

In the said video, she alarmed that the Trump proposed scheme of tariff would be disastrous for the US economy.

Also, the economic experts also warned about the similar concerns even before the 2024 polls.