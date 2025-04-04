KP Assembly speaker dismisses Azam Swati's corruption allegations

KP Assembly speaker dismisses Azam Swati's corruption allegations

KP Assembly speaker dismisses Azam Swati's corruption allegations

Follow on Published On: Fri, 04 Apr 2025 17:16:38 PKT

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly speaker Babar Saleem Swati has dismissed the allegations of Azam Swati, calling them baseless.

A day earlier, Azam Swati said the PTI founder had called for the resignation of KP speaker due to massive corruption unearthed by accountability committee.

Responding to a press conference of Azam Swati, the speaker said he did not feel necessary to respond to all of his false remarks. He said it was a presser packed with lies.

He said he would present his point of view based on facts before the PTI founder. He said he had responded to the party accountability committee regarding the corruption allegations.



