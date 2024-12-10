Anwar Maqsood denies his abduction after International Urdu Conference

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Famous playwright Anwar Maqsood was in dismay when rumours swirled over the internet regarding his abduction and alleged mocking of state martyrs.

“I have been writing for 70 years and could never think of mocking martyrs,” Maqsood said while addressing a session at the International Urdu Conference in Karachi. The literary carnival concluded on Sunday.

“Since last night, my relatives have been receiving calls from around the world asking if the news is true that Anwar has been taken away,” he said.

“I want to say that I have been writing and reading books for decades. I cannot joke about martyrs and I am alive only because of them (their sacrifices). They have given their lives for me, and I write in their honour," he said.

“I cannot even think of saying anything against them. I might speak about the living, but I will not say anything about the departed in future. If I have caused anyone pain, I sincerely apologise,” said the literati.