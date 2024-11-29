No truth to Asad Qaiser nomination as PTI chairman

Salman Akram Raja resigned from his position as the party’s secretary general on Thursday.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser has refuted the rumours about his nomination as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

PTI leader Qaiser asserted that no meeting was held with PTI founder Imran Khan and there was no truth to reports about him being nominated for PTI chairmanship.

The decision regarding the posts of party chairman and secretary general will be taken after holding consultations with the PTI founder.

Earlier, Senior leader Salman Akram Raja and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza tendered resignation from key positions in the PTI, signalling fissures within the top party leadership.

