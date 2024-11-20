News claiming holiday on death anniversary of Khadim Hussain Rizvi turn out to be fake

News claiming holiday on death anniversary of Khadim Hussain Rizvi turn out to be fake

News claiming holiday on death anniversary of Khadim Hussain Rizvi turn out to be fake

Follow on Published On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 19:10:12 PKT

(Web Desk) - Recent rumours on social media have hinted that the Punjab government has declared a public holiday on November 21 to commemorate the death anniversary of Khadim Hussain Rizvi, former leader of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, a far-right political party.

However, on fact-check, these claims were found to be just claims - false.

On November 19, rumours started circulating on social media and WhatsApp groups, referring that the Punjab government had announced a holiday in Lahore for the event mentioned above.

The post, referenced a private news channel’s Facebook account, stated, “A public holiday has been announced in Lahore on November 21 to honour Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s death anniversary.”

Provincial Minister for Information also reiterated that no public holiday has been declared by the provincial government.

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was founded by Khadim Hussain Rizvi in August 2015. In the 2018 Pakistani general election, TLP emerged as the fifth largest party, securing over 2.2 million votes.