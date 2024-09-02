Karsaz accident: Police refute news of Natasha spending night at her home

Follow on Published On: Mon, 02 Sep 2024 19:44:38 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – DIG Women Jail Sheeba Shah on Monday refuted the news circulating online that the suspect in the Karsaz accident Natasha spent a night at her abode instead of prison.

Talking exclusively to the Dunya News, she said Natasha was in the barrack 3 and all the women get equal facilities in prison.

“The suspect is in prison and any report which claim that she has left for her home to spend some time is false,” she said.

The DIG said the suspect does not look mentally unstable. She also dismissed the reports claiming that no separate deep freezer has been provided to Natasha.

