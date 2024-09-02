Barrister Gohar dismisses claims of talks with NA speaker on negotiations

Says the has no intention of direct negotiations with the government

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Barrister Gohar, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has denied any discussions with the National Assembly speaker regarding negotiations.

He stated that as an opposition party, PTI's meetings with the speaker were routine and focused on parliamentary matters and the functioning of the assembly.

He clarified that there had never been any mention of negotiations with the speaker in these meetings, nor was there any intention to do so.

Gohar emphasised that neither any PTI delegation nor its members had discussed government negotiations with the speaker.

He reiterated that the PTI had no intention of direct negotiations with the government and had not proposed any offer for negotiations with the speaker.

In contrast, Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani commented that ongoing political negotiations were a positive development.

He stressed the need for unity by setting aside differences and suggested that the PTI should engage in negotiations, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leading the efforts.

Meanwhile, Khawaja Asif stated during a media interaction that he was not part of the committee formed for negotiations with the PTI leaders. He said he personally opposed negotiations with the PTI.



