Claims of arts retailer Hobby Lobby taking part in Olympics 2024 are fake

Claims of arts retailer Hobby Lobby taking part in Olympics 2024 are fake

Claims of arts retailer Hobby Lobby taking part in Olympics 2024 are fake

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 14 Aug 2024 19:04:30 PKT

(Reuters) - Arts and crafts retailer Hobby Lobby was never an Olympic sponsor, contrary to posts on social media that incorrectly say the brand dropped its sponsorship of the Paris 2024 event.

Posts on social media include a photograph of a controversial kitsch tableau at the Olympics opening ceremony that appeared to parody Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper” and a picture of a Hobby Lobby store.

They cite the chain as saying, “We're not going to affiliate with trashy displays.”

There is no evidence the company made such a statement or ever sponsored the Olympics, however. It does not appear on the official list of sponsors for the 2024 Olympics or in marketing reports for previous games.

The International Olympic Committee said via email that Hobby Lobby is not one of its sponsors and that there is no truth to the online posts.

Hobby Lobby did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters previously addressed similar false narratives that companies such as Samsung have dropped their Olympic sponsorships.

