Fake video doing the rounds on internet suggesting UK police cracking down on protestors

Published On: Tue, 13 Aug 2024 17:39:08 PKT

(Web Desk) - The social media is abuzz with fake videos suggesting that the Manchester police has been arresting people posting about the protests on social media.

However, in fact. the said videos predates protests in the UK that erupted following a fatal mass stabbing in July 2024.

Three young girls were killed in a knife attack by a 17-year-old boy at a summer dance class in the town of Southport, northern England, on July 29.

It triggered violent protests across towns and cities in the UK.

The video showing police officers carving through a door and entering a house was posted online with one post saying: “The UK police are coming after people who posted about the protests on social media. If your social media content in any way disagrees with the govt approved narrative, this could happen to you.”

However, the video predates the Southport stabbing and was posted on YouTube on May 15, 2024, with a caption suggesting it showed a drug-related raid.

Dan Hopkins, media officer at Greater Manchester Police, said via email on Aug. 8 that the video “is not connected to the recent protests and disorder.” He said the video likely showed a drug-related raid, but he wasn’t sure.

Reports of arrests can be found on Greater Manchester Police website and “from my current list, I can’t see any arrests in relation to social media offences – the vast bulk are violent disorder and criminal damage,” Hopkins added.

No reports on charges or arrests over social media posts between July 29 and Aug. 9 can be found on Greater Manchester Police’s website.

Greater Manchester Police posted about charges and arrests linked to protests on their official X account, however, there were no posts about arrests over social media posts between July 29 and Aug. 9.

Some arrests have been made over social media posts about the protests in the UK.