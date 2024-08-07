Reports falsely suggest Jill Biden was in Paris and White House at same time

Reports falsely suggest Jill Biden was in Paris and White House at same time

Jill Biden was not at the White House and in Paris at the same time

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 07 Aug 2024 19:10:11 PKT

(Web Desk) - First lady Jill Biden flew to Paris to lead the US delegation at the opening of the Olympic Games shortly after attending US President Joe Biden’s speech addressing the nation about ending his reelection run, contrary to social media posts saying that she was in two places at the same time.

An Instagram post includes the text, “THEY ARE GETTING SLOPPY. Jill Biden in Paris… ALONE (more than an 8 hour trip away) AND at the White House with ‘Joe Biden’ AT THE SAME TIME.”

One video bears overlaid text that says, “AI GENERATED CLONE,” while a person commenting says, “DON'T TRUST THIS administration.”

The post includes an image of Jill Biden greeting people after she arrived in Paris on July 25 and another image of her standing with Joe Biden after he addressed the nation about exiting the presidential race on the evening of July 24.

On July 24, Jill attended Biden’s address about his decision to drop his reelection bid at the White House at about 8 pm.

After the address, Biden walked out with Jill to address his staff in the Rose Garden. Shelley Greenspan, White House Liaison to the American Jewish community, posted a video of them walking out at 9:17 pm on her X account.

CNN reported that Jill boarded a plane to Paris for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games “moments” after her husband’s speech, as scheduled.

Vanessa Valdivia, press secretary to the first lady, posted a photo on her X account at 5:22 am on July 25 with the caption, “Wheels down in Paris, where @FLOTUS has just arrived. She’s leading the US delegation for the opening of the 2024 Paris Olympics.”