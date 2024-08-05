Power Division denies reports of courts, police stations set up for electricity theft

Power Division denies reports of courts, police stations set up for electricity theft

Government is only running campaign against power theft

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Power Division has denied reports of setting up separate courts and police stations against electricity theft.

The Power Division on Sunday issued a statement, clarifying that news circulating on media about the establishment of courts and police stations for crackdown on power theft was false.

It was reiterated that the federal government was running a campaign against electricity theft.

In this regard, services of all law enforcement agencies were also being sought for the campaign.

The statement further said that the expenses incurred on the campaign to stop the theft were definitely not collected from the consumers.

