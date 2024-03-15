Anwar Maqsood says kidnapping rumours caused embarrassment to him

Anwar Maqsood says kidnapping rumours caused embarrassment to him

Says 42 fake accounts are running on social media using his name

Follow on Published On: Fri, 15 Mar 2024 12:05:44 PKT

Lahore (Dunya News) - Legendary script writer, compere and humorist Anwar Maqsood has rejected reports of his kidnapping and torture on social media saying these rumours had caused a lot of embarrassment to him and he was having sleepless nights.

The columnist said fans and well-wishers from all over the world were calling and asking him about his well-being. "What you are hearing has not happened and will not happen in future too," he said.

Anwar Maqsood said, "For the last 66 years, I have been writing and speaking for you, I love my soldiers who are sacrificing their lives for us on the borders. I don't even have a camera phone, how I will send a tweet."

He said there were 42 accounts running on social media with his picture which were totally fake. "I complained to FIA and police and asked them to get these accounts closed. People must know how far a particular political party can go to achieve its motives," he said.

It may be recalled, two days ago on the social media platform Instagram, famous singer Bilal Maqsood had shared a video of his father Anwar Maqsood, in which he could be seen making Biryani.

Commenting on the reports, Anwar Maqsood said, "If I had injuries or a broken bone, how would I make Biryani? I am making biryani right now, otherwise someone else would have made biryani for me for three days."

For the past few days, news was circulating on social media that Anwar Maqsood was kidnapped a few days ago, where he was threatened, tortured and slapped to prevent him from speaking out against the government.

Reacting to the reports, the legendary artiste said the news circulating on social media about him was baseless.