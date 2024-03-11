Anwar Maqsood denies reports of his kidnap, torture

Anwar Maqsood denies reports of his kidnap, torture

Bilal Maqsood shares video of his father Anwar Maqsood cooking Biryani

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 11 Mar 2024 14:47:39 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Legendary script writer, compere and humorist Anwar Maqsood denies reports circulating in media that he was kidnapped and tortured for speaking out against government.

Well-known singer Bilal Maqsood shared a video of his father Anwar Maqsood wherein he could be seen preparing a dish (Biryani).

Meanwhile commenting on the reports, Anwar Maqsood said, "If I had injuries or a broken bone, how would I make Biryani? I am making biryani right now, otherwise someone else would have made biryani for me for three days."

For the past few days, news was circulating on social media that Anwar Maqsood was kidnapped a few days ago, where he was threatened, tortured and slapped to prevent him from speaking out against the government.

Reacting to the reports, the legendary artiste said the news circulating on social media about him was baseless.



