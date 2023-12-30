I am alive --- Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan dispels his death rumours

The Houseful director released a video to clear the air surrounding the confusion

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Renowned Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan – known for his movies like Heyy Babyy, Housefull and Housefull 2 – is alive and well as he himself dismissed rumours of his death.

Taking to Instagram, the Houseful director released a video to clear the air surrounding the confusion caused by the unfortunate demise of another individual of the same name.

Sajid Khan who died is actually a veteran actor, who played young Sunil Dutt in the movie Mother India, passed away at 71 due to his battle with cancer.

Film director Sajid Khan expressed gratitude to everyone who reached out to inquire about his well-being.

“I was born two decades after the birth of that Sajid Khan and I am still alive to entertain you,” he remarked.

Requesting media and well-wishers to take note of this clarification, he lightened the situation with his wit.

The Indian media aired the news of child-star Sajid Khan’s death with the picture of filmmaker Sajid Khan.

Sajid Khan is known for directing films like Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Housefull 2, Himmatwala, Humshakals, etc.