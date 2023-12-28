Veteran Bollywood actor Sajid Khan passes away

He gained recognition through international films such as ‘Maya’ and ‘The Singing Filipina’

Published On: Thu, 28 Dec 2023 03:26:12 PKT

(Web Desk) - Actor Sajid Khan, who portrayed the childhood character Birju in Sunil Dutt’s film ‘Mother India,’ has passed away.

He later gained recognition through international films such as ‘Maya’ and ‘The Singing Filipina.’

At the age of 70, the actor breathed his last due to cancer. “He had been battling cancer for a while. He passed away on Friday (December 22),” the actor’s only son Sameer said.

Sameer mentioned that his father had established a residence in Kerala with his second wife.

“My father was adopted by Rajkumar Pitamber Rana and Sunita Pitamber and raised by filmmaker Mehboob Khan. After a period of inactivity in films, he primarily engaged in philanthropy.

He frequently visited Kerala, developed a fondness for the place, remarried, and eventually settled here,” Sameer explained.

The context was shared in relation to the passing of ‘Mother India’ actress Kumkum, with condolences from Nassir Khan and Naved Jafri.

The actor was laid to rest at the Kayamkulam Town Juma Masjid in Kerala’s Alappuzha district.

Following his notable role in ‘Mother India,’ which earned an Oscar nomination, Khan took on the lead role in Mehboob Khan’s “Son of India.”

Achieving global stardom as a teen idol, Khan portrayed the character Rajji in ‘Maya,’ a local boy who befriends Jay North’s character.

The film’s success led to a series with the same name, further contributing to Khan’s popularity.

He made appearances in an episode of the American TV show ‘The Big Valley’ and served as a guest judge on the music show “It’s Happening.”

Khan gained fame in the Philippines and starred in movies like ‘The Singing Filipina,’ ‘My Funny Girl,’ and ‘The Prince and I’ alongside Nora Aunor.

Khan also played the role of a dacoit chief in the Merchant-Ivory production ‘Heat and Dust.’