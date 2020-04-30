Video shows 2019 football fans, not anti-lockdown protest in Austria

(Reuters) - A video of football fans marching in the Austrian city of Graz in 2019 has been miscaptioned online, with social media users claiming it shows a demonstration against the country’s new restrictions for the unvaccinated.

“The people of Austria resisting the lockdown for the unvaccinated. RESIST, DEFY, DO NOT COMPLY!,” reads a tweet with the miscaptioned clip ( here ).

The clip, recorded from a balcony, shows a crowd of supporters of the German football team Borussia Moenchengladbach walking down a street and chanting.

Reuters was not able to confirm the source of the video, but it has been circulating since at least Nov. 28, 2019 ( here , here ).

At the time, it was posted by German outlet the Rheinischen Post ( here ), with the description: “Over 6,000 fans attended Borussia Mönchengladbach s Europa League game against Wolfsberger AC in the Merkur Arena in Graz. Many of them previously took part in the fan march from the city center to the venue for the game.”

The location can be corroborated on Google Maps. Similar garlands on the street are viewable in another video featuring footage from the same march.

Austria imposed strict lockdowns for people not vaccinated against the coronavirus on Monday, with reinforced police checks to ensure compliance. Those not fully vaccinated can only leave their homes for a limited number of reasons ( here, here).

On Nov. 15, DW reported ( here ) that thousands of protesters demonstrated against the measures.

Roughly 65% of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated against the virus, one of the lowest rates in western Europe. Austria also has one of the highest infection rates on the continent, with a seven-day incidence of 925 per 100,000 people.

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. Video shows a football fans marching in Austria in 2019, not an anti-lockdown protest.