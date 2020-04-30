Hassan Ali's wife rejects reports regarding threats after Pakistan’s semi final match

(Web Desk) – Hassan Ali s wife Samiya Arzoo has categorically rejected tweets from an impostor Twitter account, clarifying that neither she nor her husband and daughter have received threats from the people of Pakistan.

Samiya Arzoo clarified that it was a fake account, requesting fans to report the impostor account.

Earlier, the Pakistan cricket team’s ouster from the T20 World Cup 2021 in the semi-final against Australia turned out to be a rather ugly affair for Hasan Ali, the medium-fast bowler who ended up giving 44 runs and dropped the potentially match-winning catch of Matthew Wade.

A fake ﻿twitter account user (@samiyaarzoo) claiming to be Ali’s wife decided to use the social media platform to make a public request to the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to somehow stop their cricket fans from making such comments.

“I Samiya Arzoo wife of cricketer Hasan Ali appeal to respected PM @ImranKhanPTI and @TheRealPCB to ask Pakistani fan to stop attacking our whole family. I do understand the depression of cricket fan, but it is part of a game,” she wrote in the first tweet of a five-tweet thread.

﻿

She went on to talk about how many Pakistani fans were portraying her to be an Indian agent or simply “unlucky” for Pakistan as a whole. “Also, I feel sorry to hear majority of Pakistani fan think me as "Indian agent/unlucky”. As wife of @RealHa55an #Hasan_Ali I am sorry and sad too for missed opportunity and loss. But after the match, we are receiving threats in Dubai and our home in Pakistan.“

Asking his Prime Minister for support and protection for the safety of her daughter, who was threatened to be “harmed” by the Pakistani locals, the user further said that she will be moving back to her parent’s home in Haryana, India if she wasn’t assured the support of the “higher authority”.

“Many shameless fans targeted our daughter too and threatening to harm her. If I dont get any assurance from higher authority of our safety, I will be moving to Haryana to my parents as caution. I appeal to @DrSJaishankar to look into this for my safety as an Indian.”



Although the tweets have gone viral within the span of half a day, most Pakistani cricket followers on the micro-blogging site have reported the account and have said that it was created by a fake user in order to create hate and disruption among the people of the country. After 13 hours since the tweets were first posted, the account was banned from the platform.