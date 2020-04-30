The original tweet featured in the Facebook posts was posted on May 23, 2021.

(Reuters) - Posts sharing information that COVID-19 vaccines are a depopulation plan are false. Evidence so far has shown the COVID-19 vaccines have led to a decrease in deaths and severe illness across the United States.

The text in a post with more than 1,200 likes and 5,000 shares reads: “Imagine a depopulation plan so diabolical and so perfect, you could literally pull it off without 90% of the herd even knowing what was going on? Or even better, get the herd to ignore their own fate and actively participate in it? You are watching it in real time right now.”

Imagine a depopulation plan so diabolical and so perfect, you could literally pull it off without 90% of the herd even knowing what was going on?

Or even better, get the herd to ignore their own fate and actively participate in it?

You are watching it in real time right now. — The Architect. (@Marlec67) May 23, 2021

Comments on the posts include: “We tried to warn them, I don’t know what else we could have done”, “What’s even worse is they paid for it...”, “90% are asleep” and “100 % agreed. What is wrong with these people. Closed minds. Watching TV and totally blind.”

Although the posts don’t mention COVID-19 vaccines, they seem to tie into the disproved claim that the vaccines cause death and are a secret plot for mass extermination. There is no evidence that those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine are dying. Reuters tackled in March 2021 similar claims that mRNA vaccines would halve the population in five years by killing most people who receive them.

On the other hand, hundreds of thousands of Americans and millions around the world have died because of COVID-19.

The United States has suffered several waves of the illness with a total of 605,480 lives lost since early 2020. At the peak of the US epidemic in January 2021, more than 3,300 people died on average each day. A total of 33,940,575 cases have been reported, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data (as of July 7, 2021).

US COVID-19 cases have risen around 11% over last week, almost entirely among people who have not been vaccinated, officials said on July 8, 2021, as the highly infectious Delta variant becomes the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the country . Around 93% of COVID-19 cases have occurred in counties with vaccination rates of less than 40%, said US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky.

Deaths have been on a downward trend since vaccination efforts began in the country, but some recent fatalities have been attributed to the new, more dangerous Delta variant. Experts continue to advise that those who are vaccinated are more protected against the Delta variant.

Nearly all deaths and hospitalizations nationwide are among unvaccinated people, said Jeff Zients, who leads the White House s COVID-19 response team. Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said on NBC’s Meet the Press on July 4, 2021, that 99.2% of recent COVID-19 deaths were among those who were unvaccinated, calling the deaths “avoidable and preventable.”

Other similar posts have referred to data uploaded to the US Centers for Disease control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which shows many reports of adverse events and deaths following COVID-19 vaccinations.

Reuters Fact Check has previously debunked similar claims about the COVID-19 vaccine and depopulation, Bill Gates’s supposed plans for depopulation and the influenza vaccine being used for depopulation.

Hence, COVID-19 vaccines have prevented severe illness and death, are not a “depopulation plan”.