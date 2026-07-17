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Sanam Jung questions Karachi e-challan system after receiving six traffic fines

Sanam Jung questions Karachi e-challan system after receiving six traffic fines
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Summary Actor and TV host Sanam Jung says she received six traffic e-challans within a month in Karachi, claiming some fines were issued for violations she did not commit.

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Pakistani actor and television host Sanam Jung has claimed she received six traffic e-challans within a month of returning to Pakistan, alleging that some of the fines were issued for violations she did not commit.

In a video shared on Instagram, Sanam said she has been in Pakistan for about a month and that the repeated traffic fines have left both her and her family frustrated, adding that her father was particularly upset over the situation.

She admitted that the first fine, issued for using a mobile phone while driving, was justified and accepted responsibility for that violation.

However, the actor said several of the subsequent e-challans were issued for offences she insists she did not commit, including a citation for allegedly driving without wearing a seat belt.

Sanam explained that wearing a seat belt has become a habit after living abroad and claimed she never starts driving without fastening it.

Expressing concern over the experience, she questioned why she was being fined for violations she says never occurred, adding that the situation has also led to criticism from family members at home.

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