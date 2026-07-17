Aniqa Jamal Iqbal to represent Pakistan at Miss World, first time in country's history

(Web Desk) - Pakistan will take part in the Miss World beauty pageant for the first time in its 73-year history. Aniqa Jamal Iqbal, a 24-year-old from Pakistan, has been crowned Miss World Pakistan 2026 and will represent the country at the international competition.

Aniqa received her crown during a ceremony at a hotel in Lahore. The title was presented by Dr Shafaq Akhtar, Miss Pakistan Universal 2022. Ataullah Gujjar, Mr Pakistan World, also attended the event.

Aniqa is currently studying for a master's degree in accounting and auditing. She already has experience in international beauty pageants. In the past, she represented Pakistan at Miss Earth, Miss Global, Miss Cosmo, Miss Eco International, and Miss Aura International. She also won four titles at the Miss Freedom of the World competition held in Kosovo.

Apart from pageants, Aniqa wants to use her platform to support important social causes. As part of Miss World's "Beauty with a Purpose" campaign, she plans to raise awareness about thalassaemia, a serious blood disorder that affects many people in Pakistan.

The Miss Pakistan World Organisation, founded in 2002, has worked for over 20 years to prepare Pakistani women for international beauty contests. The organisation's head, Sonia Ahmed, called Pakistan's first official participation in Miss World a historic achievement. She said it shows that Pakistani women are making their mark on international platforms, just as they do in many other fields.

Although Pakistan has taken part in several international beauty pageants before, Miss World 2026 will be the country's first official appearance at Miss World. Aniqa's participation marks an important milestone and opens a new chapter for Pakistan on the global stage.

