Bad Bunny didn't miss the Billboard Latin Music Awards, he was the top winner

“Today I see an artist who takes the whole world,” Moreno said of Bad Bunny.

MIAMI (AP) — His presence had remained a mystery, but Bad Bunny was there in person Thursday night to receive all the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards that were given to him, including the special Billboard Top Latin Artist of the 21st Century Award.

Puerto Rican star Rita Moreno presented him with the accolade, and flirtatiously noted that the reggaeton singer is “good” and “whole.” Then, in a more serious tone, she told him that she identified with him.

“Today I see an artist who takes the whole world,” Moreno said of Bad Bunny. “That same strength, that same passion, that helped me to never give up.”

Taking the stage to his song “BAILE INoLVIDABLE,” Bad Bunny, 31, danced a bit of salsa with Moreno, 93.

“Thank you very much, you are whole too,” he told the Oscar- and Tony-winning actress. “It is an honor for me to receive this award from her hands.”

“Every time I hear other artists express themselves in that way of me, it gives me the security of being me and doing the things I do with my heart,” he added.

