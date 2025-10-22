Deepika and Ranveer introduce daughter Dua to the world

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have revealed the first photo of their daughter Dua on Diwali, delighting fans across social media.

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally shared the first photograph of their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, setting social media abuzz.

The couple, who welcomed their daughter in September last year, had kept her face hidden from the public eye for nearly a year.

The heartwarming reveal came during Diwali celebrations, when Deepika posted family pictures on Instagram featuring Ranveer and baby Dua. The images instantly went viral, drawing affection and admiration from fans and colleagues across the film industry.

In the shared photos, Deepika and her daughter can be seen dressed in matching traditional attire, capturing a tender mother-daughter moment. Little Dua, seen smiling in the images, quickly became the highlight of the festive season for fans online.

Deepika’s post was captioned with a simple heart emoji, allowing the photos to speak for themselves. Within hours, the post had garnered millions of likes and thousands of comments expressing love and best wishes for the family.

Messages of love poured in from fans and celebrities alike, with many calling Dua “adorable” and “the perfect blend of her parents.” The post has since become one of the most shared and discussed on social media this festive week.

Deepika and Ranveer, who tied the knot in 2018, have largely kept their family life away from public attention. Since Dua’s birth last year, the couple avoided sharing her pictures, occasionally hinting at their experiences as new parents in interviews.