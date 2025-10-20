Veteran Bollywood actor Asrani passes away at 84 in Mumbai

Veteran Indian actor and comedian Govardhan Asrani passes away in Mumbai at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness.

Mumbai (Web Desk) – Veteran Indian actor and comedian Govardhan Asrani, fondly known simply as Asrani, passed away on Monday evening at the age of 84.

According to Indian media reports, the celebrated artist had been battling illness for a long time and had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital for the past five days. His nephew confirmed the sad news of his passing.

The death of the veteran performer has cast a shadow of grief across the Hindi film industry and among his countless admirers worldwide. Asrani’s contribution to Indian cinema spans more than five decades, during which he became one of Bollywood’s most recognisable and beloved comic actors.

Asrani began his career in the 1960s and rose to prominence through his unforgettable performances in Hindi cinema. Known for his impeccable timing and expressive style, he appeared in hundreds of films, creating moments of laughter and joy that continue to resonate with audiences.

His versatility allowed him to excel not only in comedic roles but also in character portrayals that reflected depth and sincerity. Among his most iconic appearances are his performances in classic films that have since become part of Bollywood history.

Reports indicate that Asrani had been suffering from health complications for some time. His condition worsened recently, leading to hospitalisation in Mumbai, where he remained under medical care for five days before passing away. Family members and colleagues were reportedly by his side during his final moments.

Bollywood actors, filmmakers, and fans alike have expressed their deep sorrow, remembering him not only as a gifted performer but also as a kind-hearted and humble personality.