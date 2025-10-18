Dangal actor Zaira Wasim ties the knot, shares pics on Instagram

Zaira Wasim surprised fans by announcing her marriage on Instagram, sharing nikah photos without revealing her husband's identity.

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Former Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, who left the film industry six years ago, surprised fans by announcing her marriage.

On Instagram, Zaira shared her wedding photos without revealing her or her husband’s face.

In the images, she is seen wearing a red bridal outfit with golden embroidery, while her husband wears an off-white shalwar kameez with a matching shawl, gazing at the moon.

In another photo, Zaira is seen signing the marriage contract (Nikah Nama) with henna-adorned hands.

The caption of her post simply read “Qubool Hai” (I accept), without any details or mention of her husband’s name.

Zaira’s photos quickly went viral on social media, with fans flooding the posts with well wishes for her new journey.

It’s worth noting that Zaira Wasim rose to fame with the blockbuster film *Dangal*, but in 2019, she left Bollywood citing religious reasons.

In a detailed social media post at the time, she shared that while the film industry brought her fame and respect, it was distancing her from her faith and blessings in life.