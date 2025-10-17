Is selling paan masala necessary? A YouTuber's million-dollar question to billionaire Shah Rukh Khan

Rathee then posed a pointed question to Khan, “My question to Shah Rukh Khan is, isn’t that much money enough? If it is enough, why are you still promoting something as harmful as paan masala?”

(Web Desk) - Bollywood’s mega star Shah Rukh Khan officially took the billionaire tag, with Hurun India Rich List 2025 ranking the actor’s net worth at an astounding 1.4 billion dollars in October 2025.

Indian YouTuber Dhruv Rathee’s recent video titled “My question to Shah Rukh Khan” estimated the Bollywood star’s net worth which surpasses top Hollywood actors like Tom Cruise and The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), and amounts to approximately 12,400 crore rupees. In the video, Rathee says, “Shah Rukh Khan is now a billionaire. You heard it right! According to news reports, his net worth has reached $1.4 billion. In rupees, that’s approximately Rs. 12,400 crore.)

He says, “Do you know how much money that is? It’s hard to even imagine?”

After deducting taxes and interest rates, Rathee observed that even if the Jawaan actor lived the most luxurious life, flying first class every day and staying in the most expensive hotels, he’d still only be spending around Rs 400-500 crore of his total net worth.

He also discussed the reported endorsement fee Khan charged for the paan masala brand back in 2014, and speculated on how much he might be charging nowadays.

He says if the country’s top actor stops promoting these harmful products, what impact will it have on the country?

