Bollywood's Katrina Kaif announces first child with Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have officially confirmed they are expecting their first child.

The Bollywood couple, who tied the knot in December 2021 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, much to the delight of fans.

Kaif posted a black-and-white polaroid photo, where she is seen cradling her baby bump with husband Vicky by her side. Captioning the post, she wrote: “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

The announcement brought an end to months of speculation surrounding her pregnancy, during which the actress kept a low profile and stayed away from the spotlight.

The photo instantly went viral, with fellow actress Sonam Kapoor dropping multiple red hearts under the post. Fans also flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. One user wrote, “Prettiest mom to be mashaallah can’t wait to see her little angel. Bigggg Biggg congratulations.” Another added, “I’m so happy for you new mom.”

When is baby due?

Indian media had earlier reported that the child is expected to arrive between October and November. Reports also suggested that Katrina plans to take a significant career break after giving birth, though this has not been officially confirmed.