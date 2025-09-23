Internet divided over Hania Aamir's choice between Shakib Khan and Shah Rukh

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Hania Aamir’s admiration for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is no secret.

From recreating his iconic poses to dancing on his evergreen songs, her love for King Khan has always been evident. But during her recent visit to Dhaka, she left fans shocked with a surprising choice.

Attending a star-studded event on Saturday evening, Hania found herself in the spotlight when organisers played clips of Shah Rukh Khan and Bangladesh’s very own superstar Shakib Khan. She was then asked to pick between the two Khans.

While many in the crowd expected her to name SRK with chants echoing across the hall, Hania instead chose Shakib Khan, instantly sparking chatter online. The video is going viral on Instagram.

Social media was quick to react. Some users trolled her, with comments like, “SRK se koi response ni mila na pose kr ke” and “Bollywood me ab permanent ban jo hai.”

Others suggested her choice was simply to please the local audience, with one user defending, “She just wanted to make Bangladeshis happy, she’s a sweet person.” Another pointed out that her full statement was edited by media pages to stir controversy.

“She pretty clearly said she will choose Shakib Khan bcs Bangladeshis will prefer him more as he is their own country’s actor but the media page pretty cleverly cut the part to create nonsense controversy,” one netizen wrote.

On the work front, Hania Aamir was last seen in Indian Punjabi film Sardaarji 3 alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The film, however, faced a ban in India and did not see a release here.

