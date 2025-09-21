Indian actor Prakash Raj says PM Modi is complicit in Palestinian Genocide

CHENNAI (Dunya News) - Renowned Indian actor Prakash Raj has held Israel, the United States, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for the ongoing genocide in Palestine.

According to Indian media, a large protest march and public gathering against Israel’s genocide in Palestine was organized in Chennai on September 19.

The event saw participation from various political parties and social organizations in Tamil Nadu.

Prominent Indian actors Sathyaraj and Prakash Raj, along with filmmaker Vetrimaaran and several other leaders and personalities, joined the demonstration.

Addressing the crowd, Prakash Raj stated that the gathering was a platform for those raising their voices for humanity. “If speaking against injustice is called politics, then yes, this is politics, and we will speak,” he declared.

He recited a poem, saying, “Wars will end, leaders will shake hands and leave, but somewhere a mother will wait for her son, a wife for her husband, and children for their father. This is the truth.”

Prakash Raj criticized Israel, the US, and Narendra Modi, stating, “The injustice happening in Palestine today is not only Israel’s responsibility but also America’s, and Modi’s silence is equally accountable.”

He added, “When a wound festers on our body and we stay silent, it worsens. Similarly, if a nation is wounded and we remain silent, that silence deepens the nation’s pain.”

Actor Sathyaraj condemned the ongoing carnage in Gaza as unbearable and a crime against humanity. He questioned, “How can bombs be dropped on Gaza? Where is humanity? How do these people sleep peacefully after committing such atrocities?”

Sathyaraj urged the international community to intervene, stating that the United Nations must take action to stop this massacre. He addressed skeptics who question the impact of protests in Chennai, saying, “In today’s age, social media will carry this message across the world.”

He further emphasized, “It is the responsibility of artists to participate in such protests. If our fame doesn’t serve humanity and freedom, what’s the point of being famous?”

Filmmaker Vetrimaaran described the aggression in Palestine as a planned genocide. He noted, “In Gaza, bombs are not only targeting residential areas but also schools and hospitals. Even olive trees, which are a source of livelihood for people, are being destroyed.”