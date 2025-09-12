Why were Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma asked to leave cafe in New Zealand

(Web Desk) - Indian women's cricket team player Jemimah Rodrigues recently shared an interesting incident involving Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Smriti Mandhana, and herself.

In an interview, she divulged that during a lengthy meeting at a cafe in New Zealand, the staff asked Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Smriti Mandhana, and her to leave.

She explained that this meeting was an informal gathering that unexpectedly took place at a cafe inside the hotel where both the Indian men's and women's cricket teams were staying.

Jemimah and Smriti wanted to seek batting advice from Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma also joined the meeting, after which they lost track of how long they had been sitting in the cafe.

Jemimah said, "The first 30 minutes were about cricket, and Virat bhai told us that both of you have played excellent over the years."

She added what was expected to be 15 to 20 minutes informal talk lasted almost four hours, and the conversation shifted from cricket to other aspects of life, and eventually, the cafe staff asked us to leave as it had been too late."

The Indian female cricketer said that they were so engrossed in their conversation that they didn’t realize the time, and they were asked to leave the cafe.