Veteran actor B Saroja Devi dies aged 87

(Web Desk) - Veteran actress B Saroja Devi passed away on Monday. She was 87 years old.

Devi suffered from an age-related illness and was found unconscious at her home in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, India.

The star was rushed to hospital, where her death was confirmed.

She was born on January 7, 1938, to a police officer and a homemaker.

Her father, Bhairappa, asked her to learn dancing and encouraged her to pursue an acting career.

Devi’s mother, Rudramma, strictly told her not to wear swimsuits, sleeveless attire, or any other form of revealing clothing. The actress followed this code for her entire career.

B Saroja Devi’s first role was in the Kannada film Mahakavi Kalidasa (1955). She became one of the few stars to work in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema in the 1950s.

The legendary star, MG Ramachandran later cast her in Nadodi Mannan (1958).

This film helped her achieve a massive fan following in Tamil Nadu.

Her first Hindi film was SS Vasan’s Paigham (1959), in which she starred along with Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar.

Within Bollywood, she was noted for her role in Sasural (1961), where she appeared opposite Rajendra Kumar.

One of the songs from the film, ‘Teri Pyaari Pyaari Soorat Ko‘, became one of Mohammad Rafi’s most popular numbers.

In the 1960s, Devi became a fashionista for South Indian women, influencing many with her sarees, blouses, jewellery, and hairstyle.

