Tuba Anwar reveals celeb WhatsApp group to combat loneliness

(Web Desk) - Actress Tuba Anwar has revealed that a WhatsApp group has been created by several members of the entertainment industry to help combat loneliness and support one another’s mental health.

In an interview, Tuba shared that the initiative was born out of growing concern for emotional well-being within the showbiz community—especially following the tragic death of actress Humaira Ali, who reportedly struggled with isolation and a lack of social support.

"The idea behind the group is simple: stay in touch, check in regularly, and be there for one another," Tuba said.

She added that many actresses live far from their families for work, which can make them especially vulnerable to loneliness. The group now includes those working away from home, offering a space for emotional support and open conversations.

“This tragedy made us realise how urgently we need to look out for one another,” Tuba continued. “Many of my friends were deeply shaken by Humaira’s passing. We don’t want anyone else to feel that alone.”

The movement is quickly gaining traction. Actress Sonya Hussyn, also visibly moved by recent events, announced that a broader WhatsApp group has been created—this one including not just actors, but also makeup artists, technical crew members, and especially women living alone in the city.

Veteran actress Rubina Ashraf and actor Yasir Hussain have also stepped forward to support the cause, while the Actors Collective Trust (ACT) is exploring ways to formalize support systems within the industry. However, Sonya stressed that institutional efforts alone are not enough.

“This is a time for personal responsibility,” she said. “We all care for our families, but we also need to extend that care to our friends and colleagues. Ask if someone needs food, if they’re sick, or if they simply need company.”

She concluded with a powerful reminder: “If each of us just checks in on five people regularly, we might be able to prevent another tragedy.”



