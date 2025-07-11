Humaira Asghar's body dispatched to Lahore for burial

Entertainment Entertainment Humaira Asghar's body dispatched to Lahore for burial

DIG Raza confirmed that Naveed Asghar traveled from Lahore to Karachi to receive the body

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 11 Jul 2025 00:06:49 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The body of actress and model Humaira Asghar, who was found dead in her apartment in Karachi’s Defence Phase-VI earlier this week, has been handed over to her family.

According to police officials, Humaira’s brother, Naveed Asghar, and her brother-in-law arrived at the South SSP's office on Thursday to receive the body.

Legal formalities for the handover were completed at the SSP office.

Naveed Asghar was then taken to Jinnah Hospital, where his blood samples were collected for DNA testing. Police said the DNA test would be used to match his profile with Humaira, a step taken to fulfill any potential legal requirements in the future.

Later, Humaira Asghar’s remains were subsequently dispatched to Lahore by ambulance for burial.

Earlier, the brother of Humaira Asghar Ali had arrived in Karachi on Thursday to claim her remains, according to South DIG Syed Asad Raza.

DIG Raza confirmed that Naveed Asghar, the deceased’s brother, traveled from Lahore to Karachi to receive the body.

Upon his arrival, he met with South SSP Mahazoor Ali and Gizri SHO Farooq Ahmed Sanjrani and formally informed the police of his intention to take his sister’s body back to Lahore for burial.

The DIG stated that the authorities will hand over the remains to Naveed Asghar after the legal procedure.

Also Read: Humaira Asghar's death leaves entertainment industry 'shocked and sad'

Earlier, Sindh’s Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah has announced that his department will take responsibility for the burial of actress Humaira Asghar.

According to reports, Minister Shah contacted the Additional IG Karachi to discuss the burial arrangements.

He had appointed the Director General of Culture as the focal person for the matter and stated that if the actress’s family does not come forward to claim the body or perform the burial, the Department of Culture will act as her guardian.

Calling the incident tragic and heartbreaking, Minister Shah affirmed that the Culture Department would handle all burial arrangements, including cemetery arrangements.

He further emphasized that the department’s first preference is for the parents to agree to receive the body.